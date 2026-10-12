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The Island of Misfit Art: Holiday Art and Gifts from Local Artists

The Island of Misfit Art: Holiday Art and Gifts from Local Artists

Discover one-of-a-kind artwork and unique gifts created by local artists at The Island of Misfit Art, a special holiday show at Cypress Gallery in downtown Lompoc. From unexpected treasures to handmade gifts, this exhibition celebrates the creativity and individuality of our local art community. Whether you’re shopping for someone special or treating yourself, you’re sure to find something with a little extra personality.

Exhibit dates: October 29 to November 29.
Opening Reception: Sunday, November 1, 1–3 pm.

Cypress Gallery
Every week through Nov 29, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Lompoc Valley Art Association
(805) 737-1129
lompocmuse@gmail.com
https://lompocart.org/
Cypress Gallery
119 E. Cypress Avenue
Lompoc, California 93436
(805) 737-1129
lompocmuse@gmail.com
https://lompocart.org/