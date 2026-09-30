The Jazz Alley Review at Jazz Vespers Concerts
The Jazz Alley Review at Jazz Vespers Concerts
The Jazz Vespers Concert Series returns with The Jazz Alley Review, a septet based on the Central Coast. The septet plays most styles of jazz from traditional to hard bop, jazz/rock and fusion. The band includes Lee Irwin (saxophone), Ron Phillips (trombone), David Johns (trumpet), Charlotte Belyea (saxophone), Craig Updegrove (piano), Travis Harms (bass) and Rob Price (drums).
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
Free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church SLO
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org
First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo
981 Marsh StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-543-5451
churchoffice@fpcslo.org