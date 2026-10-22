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The Nutcracker: 30th Anniversary

The Nutcracker: 30th Anniversary

Celebrate 30 years of holiday magic with North County Dance Foundation’s beloved production of The Nutcracker. Follow Clara on an enchanting journey featuring dancing dolls, a thrilling battle, swirling snowflakes, the Land of Sweets, beautiful choreography, colorful characters, and generations of performers.

Performances take place December 4–6, at Spanos Theatre in San Luis Obispo.

Spanos Theatre
$33–$73
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North County Dance Foundation
805 239-3668
https://www.ncdpaf.org/
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93407