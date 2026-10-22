The Nutcracker: 30th Anniversary
The Nutcracker: 30th Anniversary
Celebrate 30 years of holiday magic with North County Dance Foundation’s beloved production of The Nutcracker. Follow Clara on an enchanting journey featuring dancing dolls, a thrilling battle, swirling snowflakes, the Land of Sweets, beautiful choreography, colorful characters, and generations of performers.
Performances take place December 4–6, at the Spanos Theatre.
Spanos Theatre
$33–$73
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation
805 239-3668
info@ncdpaf.org
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu