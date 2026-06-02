The Wrecking Crew Film Screening + Party
The Wrecking Crew Film Screening + Party
The screening of this remarkable, award-winning documentary is followed by a Q&A session with special guests Director/Producer Denny Tedesco and Legendary Wrecking Crew Pianist Don Randi. The screening is followed by a live music after party at The Siren (9 to 10:30 pm at 900 Main Street in Morro Bay) featuring Don Randi and local musicians.
This is a fundraiser for nonprofit Infinite Music.
Morro Bay Theatre
$25 - $65
05:15 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
INFINITE MUSIC (Nonprofit Music Education Organization)
805-225-1899
jim@infinitemusic.org
Artist Group Info
Denny Tedesco/Don Randi
jim@infinitemusic.org
Morro Bay Theatre
464 Morro Bay BlvdMorro Bay, California 93442