The Wrecking Crew Film Screening + Party

The screening of this remarkable, award-winning documentary is followed by a Q&A session with special guests Director/Producer Denny Tedesco and Legendary Wrecking Crew Pianist Don Randi. The screening is followed by a live music after party at The Siren (9 to 10:30 pm at 900 Main Street in Morro Bay) featuring Don Randi and local musicians.

This is a fundraiser for nonprofit Infinite Music.