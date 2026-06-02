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The Wrecking Crew Film Screening + Party

The Wrecking Crew Film Screening + Party

The screening of this remarkable, award-winning documentary is followed by a Q&A session with special guests Director/Producer Denny Tedesco and Legendary Wrecking Crew Pianist Don Randi. The screening is followed by a live music after party at The Siren (9 to 10:30 pm at 900 Main Street in Morro Bay) featuring Don Randi and local musicians.

This is a fundraiser for nonprofit Infinite Music.

Morro Bay Theatre
$25 - $65
05:15 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

INFINITE MUSIC (Nonprofit Music Education Organization)
805-225-1899
jim@infinitemusic.org
https://infinitemusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Denny Tedesco/Don Randi
jim@infinitemusic.org
https://infinitemusic.org/events
Morro Bay Theatre
464 Morro Bay Blvd
Morro Bay, California 93442