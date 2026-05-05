Thursday Night Music in the Park
Thursday Night Music in the Park
Enjoy summer nights with the City of Arroyo Grande Thursday Night Music in the Park! The SLO County band will perform classic tunes, movie favorites, and traditional marches at Rancho Grande Park on the second Thursday of the month from May through August. Bring your friends, family and lawn chairs.
Rancho Grande Park
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Arroyo Grande
805 473-5472
cvanbeveren@arroyogrande.org
Rancho Grande Park
500 James WayArroyo Grande, California 93420