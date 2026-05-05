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Thursday Night Music in the Park

Thursday Night Music in the Park

Enjoy summer nights with the City of Arroyo Grande Thursday Night Music in the Park! The SLO County band will perform classic tunes, movie favorites, and traditional marches at Rancho Grande Park on the second Thursday of the month from May through August. Bring your friends, family and lawn chairs.

Rancho Grande Park
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

City of Arroyo Grande
805 473-5472
cvanbeveren@arroyogrande.org
Rancho Grande Park
500 James Way
Arroyo Grande, California 93420