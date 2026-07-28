Thursday Night Music In The Park
Thursday Night Music In The Park
Please join The San Luis Obispo County Band August 13 at 6:30 for their final concert of the season. Bring a lawn chair, a snack and enjoy tunes made famous by early Rock & Roll legends, Frank Sinatra, Coldplay, and bands from the 80s. We will play music from the classic movies “Grease” and “Beetlejuice” and, of course, a march by John Phillip Sousa.
Donations gratefully accepted and appreciated.
Rancho Grande Park
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo County Band
info@slocountyband.org
Rancho Grande Park
500 James WayArroyo Grande, California 93420