Thursday Night Music In The Park

Please join The San Luis Obispo County Band August 13 at 6:30 for their final concert of the season. Bring a lawn chair, a snack and enjoy tunes made famous by early Rock & Roll legends, Frank Sinatra, Coldplay, and bands from the 80s. We will play music from the classic movies “Grease” and “Beetlejuice” and, of course, a march by John Phillip Sousa.

Donations gratefully accepted and appreciated.

