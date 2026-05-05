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TrickZone Clinic

TrickZone Clinic

A 2-hour combo of tumbling & parkour takes kids from timid to triumphant! Perfect for introducing & improving gymnastics & parkour skills, no matter your experience level. Members & non-members, all levels welcome, ages 5 to 17 years.

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com
https://www.performanceathleticsslo.com/