TrickZone Clinic
TrickZone Clinic
A 2-hour combo of tumbling & parkour takes kids from timid to triumphant! Perfect for introducing & improving gymnastics & parkour skills, no matter your experience level. Members & non-members, all levels welcome, ages 5 to 17 years.
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
$25/ 1st child, +$10/ additonal sibling
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsGymnastics
Performance Athletics Gymnastics
4484 Broad StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805 547-1496
Office@PerformanceAthleticsSLO.com