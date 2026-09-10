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Trunks of Treasure with TMHA

Trunks of Treasure with TMHA

Celebrate the return of Transitions-Mental Health Association's signature fall event, Trunks of Treasure. This beloved tradition invites neighbors and supporters to gather for an unforgettable afternoon of treasure hunting, camaraderie, and meaningful philanthropy.

Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers paired with local wine while participating in the exciting challenge of unlocking hidden treasures. With 10–12 uniquely themed trunks waiting to be opened, attendees will have the chance to "try their luck" and unlock prizes, all in support of a vital cause.

All proceeds from key sales and donations during the event directly benefit the over 40 programs TMHA provides on the Central Coast.

For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, or to donate, please visit: https://givebutter.com/tt2026

Filipponi Ranch Winery
$100
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
www.t-mha.org
Filipponi Ranch Winery
1850 Calle Joaquin
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 903-3567
info@filipponiranch.com
https://filipponiranch.com/