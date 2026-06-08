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Tuesdays in the Park

Tuesdays in the Park

The Atascadero Community Band, an all-age, all-volunteer nonprofit concert band, performs a one-hour concert every Tuesday evening all summer, starting Tuesday, June 9 and ending Tuesday, August 18.

Each week a different guest conductor from the Central Coast leads the band through all genres of musi: jazz, big band, funk, pop, classical, marches, you name it!

Bring your lawn chair and snacks and join the Central Coast community, supporting local musicians and community music.

The Kiwanis will be providing a BBQ before the concert, starting at 5:00 p.m. on June 9 and 23, for $25.

Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand
Free
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Atascadero Community Band
atascaderoband@gmail.com
https://atascaderoband.org
Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand
9305 Pismo Ave.
Atascadero, California 93422