Tutor Orientation and Training for Literacy Volunteers
Tutor Orientation and Training for Literacy Volunteers
Literacy For Life is looking for new volunteers. We train community members to become tutors for adults whose second language is English. Our tutors work one-on-one with learners to help them grow their reading, writing, and speaking skills.
Our next tutor orientation/training will be held Wednesday, September 9 and Wednesday, September 16, 6 pm both days. Pre-registration is required before the meeting dates. Contact literacyforlifeslo.org
Canyon Creek Apartments
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Literacy For Life
805 541-4219
assistant@literacyforlifeslo.org
Canyon Creek Apartments
400 Oak Hill RdPaso Robles, California 93446
805-226-0368
cyn@pshhc.org