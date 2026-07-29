Tutor Orientation and Training for Literacy Volunteers

Literacy For Life is looking for new volunteers. We train community members to become tutors for adults whose second language is English. Our tutors work one-on-one with learners to help them grow their reading, writing, and speaking skills.

Our next tutor orientation/training will be held Wednesday, September 9 and Wednesday, September 16, 6 pm both days. Pre-registration is required before the meeting dates. Contact literacyforlifeslo.org