Vintage Trailer Open House

Step back in time and tour upwards of 200 vintage trailers during our annual Pismo Beach vintage trailer rally. Walk through the campground, tour beautifully restored and original vintage trailers, shop for mid-century treasures, and meet the community that rescues, restores, camps in, and rallies with these rolling pieces of mid-century America.

Admission is free. Public parking is offsite; visitors should plan to park outside the campground and walk in.

