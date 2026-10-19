Starting October 24, SLOMA’s permanent collection fills all three galleries at 1010 Broad Street for Vista: Selections from SLOMA’s Permanent Collection. You’ll see work by Central Coast artists alongside artists from well beyond our region, plus a historical timeline of the museum in the McMeen Gallery.

This is also the last exhibition in our current building, so it’s a good chance to say goodbye to the galleries many of us have visited for years while we get ready for our next chapter downtown.

Vista is on view through February 7, 2027. SLOMA is open 11am-5pm Thursday through Monday, and admission is free.