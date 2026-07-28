Watercolor Painting Class for Seniors
Watercolor Painting Class for Seniors
Join us for a morning of watercolor and instruction as we paint "The Whimsical Girl." She's a flowery stick figure with a wheelbarrow surrounded by flowers. We will supply everything for your 5-dollar donation.
San Luis Obispo Senior Center
5.00
09:15 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Senior Center of San Luis Obispo
8057817306
recreation@slocity.org
Artist Group Info
animalwhisper55@gmail.com
San Luis Obispo Senior Center
1445 Santa RosaSan Luis Obispo, California 93401