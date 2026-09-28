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Western BBQ with Dance Lessons and Live Music

Western BBQ with Dance Lessons and Live Music

This annual fundraiser supports the Central Coast Dance Community's expenses for the year. Dance to the high-energy Rokin' B's Country Band, with Julie Beavers playing, for Swing and Ballroom dancing.

Morro Bay Community Center
$25 for a Single and $45 for a couple
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Central Coast Dance Community
805 235-0348
morrobaydance@gmail.com
http://morrobaydances.com

Artist Group Info

Rockin' Bs
CowgirlPlaystheFiddle@GMail.com
https://www.juliebmusic.com/
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy Way
Morro Bay, California 93430