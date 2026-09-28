Western BBQ with Dance Lessons and Live Music
Western BBQ with Dance Lessons and Live Music
This annual fundraiser supports the Central Coast Dance Community's expenses for the year. Dance to the high-energy Rokin' B's Country Band, with Julie Beavers playing, for Swing and Ballroom dancing.
Morro Bay Community Center
$25 for a Single and $45 for a couple
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Dance Community
805 235-0348
morrobaydance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rockin' Bs
CowgirlPlaystheFiddle@GMail.com
Morro Bay Community Center
1001 Kennedy WayMorro Bay, California 93430