The Pacific Coast Wine Trail presents: Wine for Pines, a benefit for Greenspace! Join us and taste wine from eight boutique Pacific Coast Wine Trail wineries at the Creekside Reserve, to sip local and protect local. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting Greenspace programs in land conservation, outdoor education, reforestation and advocacy. Help preserve Cambria's forests and green spaces while enjoying wine, food and music.

Musical performances by Jill Knight and Forever Green, eco-friendly local vendors, family fun in the kids' zone, raffle prizes, plus local eats for purchase from Boni’s Tacos, Mallow and Hearth, Robin’s Restaurant, and Stepladder Creamery.