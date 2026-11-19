Winter Faire
Winter Faire
Looking for a little holiday magic the whole family will remember? Step into a world of wonder at Central Coast Waldorf School's Winter Faire!
Experience the enchantment of the season with candle dipping, winter wand making, a magical Castle Quest, a charming Children's Market where little ones can shop for loved ones, and a cozy High Tea Room. Wander among local artisan vendors, enjoy delicious offerings from our food court, listen to live music, and soak in the warmth and beauty of this beloved community celebration.
Central Coast Waldorf
$0-$20
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Waldorf School
805-235-4401
office@centralcoastwaldorf.com
Central Coast Waldorf
880 Manzanita DriveLos Osos, California 93402
805-235-4401
outreach@centralcoastwaldorf.org