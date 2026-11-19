Looking for a little holiday magic the whole family will remember? Step into a world of wonder at Central Coast Waldorf School's Winter Faire!

Experience the enchantment of the season with candle dipping, winter wand making, a magical Castle Quest, a charming Children's Market where little ones can shop for loved ones, and a cozy High Tea Room. Wander among local artisan vendors, enjoy delicious offerings from our food court, listen to live music, and soak in the warmth and beauty of this beloved community celebration.