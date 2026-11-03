As chaos consumes the town, a group of local children finds themselves at the heart of the frenzy. But wait—who are the Bloodkravens? The newest villagers are confused by the madness, but they're not letting a little hysteria stop them from having a good time!

Don't miss this gripping examination of the societal pressures, the circumstances, and the people truly responsible for the infamous Salem Witch Trials.

Get your tickets now for the Paso High Theatre Production of "Witches!? In Salem?!" at www.pasoschools.org/phtc.

Performances are November 13th to the 21rst.