World Snake Day Celebration

Calling all snake-curious community members! Join us in celebrating World Snake Day with an open house.

Bring all your burning snake questions and:

—speak with our very own hometown snake scientist celebrity, Dr. Emily Taylor

—meet ambassador snakes from Cal Poly's Physiological Ecology of Reptiles Lab (PERL)!

—get quizzed on your snake knowledge by the Oak Ambassadors

—learn how you can help protect and support our local native snakes and reptiles with informational booths

—find out about free rattlesnake relocation services provided by Central Coast Snake Services

—engage in snake-related activities and games.

RSVP is requested, but not required (so we can be prepared for the crowd).

Skip the line by submitting your waiver ahead of time. Participants that would like to pet or handle the educational animals at this event must submit a participation waiver.

