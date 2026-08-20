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Yosemite Wildlife: Stories in Front of, and Behind, the Lens

Yosemite Wildlife: Stories in Front of, and Behind, the Lens

Yosemite is primarily known for its world-class scenery and, as a result, the park’s wildlife is unfortunately often overlooked. Join Robb Hirsch for a presentation highlighting the diversity of Yosemite’s incredible wildlife and how he creates images that tell their stories. He’ll share natural history anecdotes, ethical wildlife photography tips, and the experiences behind capturing images over the past 30 years.

For Zoom Information, visit the MCAS Events Calendar at Morro Coast Audubon

Online Event
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Morro Coast Audubon Society
https://www.morrocoastaudubon.org/
Online Event