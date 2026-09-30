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Zombie Glow 5k Fun Run and Walk

Zombie Glow 5k Fun Run and Walk

Grab your glow gear and dress your spookiest — it's time for Santa Barbara County's most electrifying nighttime 5K! This glow-in-the-dark bash is fun for the whole family... furry members included! Dogs & cats and other critters welcome — this event is for the whole pack. We'll be joined by special guests Shorty Rossi, Star of Animal Planet’s “Pit Boss” and Suzan Vaughn, Animal Communication Specialist.
Every step you take helps fund emergency vet care, shelter programs, and youth education for the animals of Santa Barbara County Animal Services and beyond!

825 Blast Stockyard
$15-35
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation
marketing@sbcanimalcare.org
https://www.sbcanimalcare.org/events
825 Blast Stockyard
241 S. Broadway
Orcutt, California 93455