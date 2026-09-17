Camp San Luis Obispo will come alive with the excitement of the annual Zombie Invasion SLO, welcoming participants of all ages for a day filled with fun, community, and charity. The morning kicks off with an untimed 1-mile walk/run or 5K walk/run—both courses will traverse paved and unpaved terrain, obstacles, and ward off zombies. Great visuals with zombies, survivors, and families, perfect for photo opportunities.

The Zombie Invasion SLO is more than a day of excitement and fighting off zombies. It also directly supports local programs for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families, including Camp Expedition, social engagement initiatives, and training events, making a meaningful impact on the community.

CCASC is inviting businesses and supporters to donate items for the event or volunteer for a hands-on role in the festivities. For donation or volunteer details, contact Carly Spears at cspears@sloautism.org or Elizabeth Denny at edenny@sloautism.org.