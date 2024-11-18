SLO County expands clean energy access with new 3CE partnership

A Central Coast energy agency is partnering with the City of Atascadero and the County of San Luis Obispo to expand clean energy access.

Starting in January, electricity customers in Atascadero and unincorporated areas in the county will switch to renewable energy through 3CE. The public agency already serves the rest of the county and more than 1.1 million residents across the Central Coast.

SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the new partnership is important because it gives people in these Atascadero and unincorporated areas more choices.

“3CE is a little bit less money than PG&E right now, so there's some savings if people want to be with 3CE,” Ortiz-Legg said. “There are some programs that they can take advantage of: electrification of vehicles, batteries for your home and things like that.”

Customers do not need to take action, since they will stay enrolled with PG&E for billing and power delivery. Those who want to stick with PG&E exclusively can opt out online or call 3CE.

3CE gets its power primarily from geothermal, wind and solar sources. According to the agency, its customers have paid 17% less on average than PG&E rates this year.

