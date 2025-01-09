SLO County revisits its own disaster plan as LA fires burn

As wildfires continue to carve a path of destruction across parts of Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo County is thinking about its own emergency preparedness. The County is holding a public workshop on Tuesday to hear from residents about what they need when disaster strikes.

The workshop will focus on identifying the biggest natural disaster risks across 21 local jurisdictions, including the County’s seven incorporated cities. The public feedback is supposed to help shape the upcoming hazard mitigation plan.

Updated every five years, the plan provides a roadmap for the County’s emergency preparations and response. That includes things like clearing wildfire fuels and improving infrastructure to prevent flooding.

Emergency Services Coordinator Scott Milner said the unfolding disaster in Los Angeles makes this an opportune moment to discuss safety.

“It's a good time for the public to be aware of wildfire hazards, and any mitigation actions we can put into effect ahead of a natural disaster can mitigate the losses that our community will suffer,” Milner said.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 3 p.m. at the downtown SLO Government Center. A virtual option is also available. Meanwhile, an online survey that helps guide the disaster plan is open until the end of the month.

The final version of the new plan is expected by June.

