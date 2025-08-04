Gifford Fire increases by 26,000 acres in 24 hours, prompting new evacuation warnings

The Gifford Fire surged in size between Sunday and Monday, growing from 39,000 acres to more than 65,000 acres by Monday morning.

As of Monday night, the fire was mapped at more than 72,000 acres with 3% containment, according to the Los Padres National Forest incident website.

The fire, which ignited Friday afternoon, is now burning across steep and rugged terrain in northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — fueled by hot, dry conditions and gusty winds.

“You’re looking at a huge increase in just 24 hours, and it’s been doing this every single day,” said Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire. “And that’s because of the weather conditions. We have hot conditions in the 90s, low relative humidity, and steep terrain.”

Firefighters are using bulldozers, hand crews, hose lines and aircraft to slow the fire’s advance. Overnight, crews made some progress with dozer lines on the western flank.

However, officials say the fire has exhibited aggressive behavior, particularly overnight, when a massive smoke column developed around 4 a.m. — signaling intense burning in deep canyons and drainages.

Safechuck explained that fires can move up to 16 times faster uphill, even with no wind.

“If you have wind that's coming out of the northwest, [and] it's in alignment with that drainage, it pushes the fire up even faster as it consumes more fuel,” he said.

Evacuation orders and warnings in effect

Evacuation orders are in place for multiple areas, including Pine Canyon and the Tepusquet area — where hundreds of rural homes and private ranches are located west of the fire.

Fire officials warn that narrow roads in these areas pose dangers for late evacuations, which could potentially block both civilian and emergency access.

“Evacuation orders mean we need people out now,” Safechuck emphasized. “Warnings mean it’s time to get ready — pack essentials, prepare your home, and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.”

A new, separate vegetation fire — dubbed the Midway Fire — broke out Monday morning north of the Gifford Fire. It quickly grew to 10 acres before firefighters stopped its forward progress.

Residents are urged to stay updated through ReadySBC.org and EmergencySLO.org, where the latest information and evacuation maps are posted.

