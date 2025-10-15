Arroyo Grande to begin Hazardous Fuel Reduction to lower wildfire risk

After one mega fire and other wildfires in California, the City of Arroyo Grande is taking measures to address wildfire risk by addressing dry vegetation.

Fire Prevention Week is underway.

Under a collaborative plan,the San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, the City of Arroyo Grande and the Five Cities Fire Authority will soon begin reducing the potential for wildfires in Arroyo Grande.

Fire officials said the primary goal of the Hazardous Fuel Reduction work is to reduce the potential fuels, like dry brush and dead vegetation that can contribute to the ignition of fires and the spread and intensity of a fire.

Five Cities Fire Chief Scott Hallett said they have identified several areas on the James Way Oak Habitat and Wildlife Preserve in Arroyo Grande that have the potential for significant fires.

He noted that this work is imperative to the safety of the community and said fire officials want to create a 100 foot clearance to meet defensible space guidelines around adjacent homes.

“To create some clearance of the fuels, so that would minimize the intensity to those roadways for those emergency vehicles coming in and residents leaving. So, that's really the primary focus,” said Hallett.

Hallett said the work will consist of hand crew work, which includes chainsaws and wood chippers to cut material down into really small particles that are less flammable.

Fire officials also say that an environmental review was conducted this week in order to identify and to keep sensitive habitats and plant species undisturbed.

The Hazardous Fuel Reduction work is set to begin on Monday, October 13.