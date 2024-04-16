Biden Administration approves CA's request for disaster declaration after recent storms

Central Coast residents can now apply for federal funding to repair homes or businesses that were damaged from recent winter storms.

The Biden Administration approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a disaster declaration Saturday. It applies to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey Counties, plus six others.

The declaration allows FEMA to support debris removal and emergency repairs on the Central Coast.

Homes or businesses that were damaged from winter storms between January 31st and February 9th may be eligible for the funding.