© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science and Technology

UC Santa Barbara team leads bee data project to better understand species’ decline

KCBX | By Rachel Showalter
Published November 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM PST
bee
Katja Seltmann, UC Santa Barbara
/

There are more than 20,000 global bee species that are vital for plant health and food production.

Now, a new UC Santa Barbara data project is being funded to address bee population decline.

The project is called Big-Bee and the goal is to upload 1.3 million high-resolution images of bee specimens in a database that will allow researchers to better study the insects.

Katja Seltmann is the director for the Vernon and Mary Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration at UCSB. She’s an entomologist and her particular interest lately has been in wild bees.

Seltmann said bee species are decreasing in both numbers and diversity but researchers are still trying to figure out why — in part, because data is limited. She said studying their images through Big-Bee will help researchers determine the resiliency of different bee species.

“What is their natural history?" Seltmann said. "Also what parts of this natural history or what traits do they possess that may help them [or hinder them] in future climate scenarios?”

Kim Chacon is a lecturer in the landscape architecture department at Cal Poly. She has done extensive research on building resilient bee landscapes to help support the insects as their populations have begun to decline.

“We need pollinators to pollinate food. That’s a really big deal," Chacon said. "We are a huge agricultural state. Anywhere from one-third to two-thirds of every bite we eat is pollinated by bees.”

According to the USDA, the value of pollinator-dependent crops in California alone is nearly $12 billion.

Local beekeepers said honeybees that are used as an agricultural crop are under stress but not enough to be threatening the individual livelihoods of beekeepers.

Chacon said a project like Big-Bee is important for figuring out a plan for all bees and, by extension, our entire food system.

Seltmann said this research could also have long-lasting ecological impacts.

“The more that we know about individual species and the more we know about what the driving factors might be for species loss, the more we can eventually translate that into doable action for things like conservation of organisms.”

Tags

Health, Science and TechnologybeeshoneyCalifornia Department of Food and AgricultureUC Santa Barbara
Rachel Showalter
Rachel Showalter first joined KCBX as an intern from Cal Poly in 2017. During her time in college, she anchored and reported for Mustang News at Cal Poly's radio station, KCPR. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and took her first job as a Producer at KSBY-TV. She returned to the KCBX team as a host in October 2020 and regularly hosted middays. She now reports daily for KCBX News. Rachel is a lover of storytelling, snacking and the outdoors. On her off days, catch her hammocking on the beach with vegan cheese, kombucha and a good book.
See stories by Rachel Showalter
Related Content
Load More