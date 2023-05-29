SLO County health officials respond to norovirus outbreak in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officials say there’s a norovirus outbreak in Paso Robles. There are nearly 100 confirmed cases of the highly contagious stomach virus.

Norovirus is highly common, infecting millions of people in the US each year.

But Jessie Burmester, an Epidemiologist for the SLO County Public Health Department, said the County’s seeing a higher number of norovirus infections than usual this year.

“As far as our previous years, this seems to be one of the biggest norovirus outbreaks that has been within the community,” Burmester said.

The virus spreads through person-to-person contact, contaminated food and water and contaminated surfaces.

Burmester said the Health Department traced all the North County norovirus cases back to a single restaurant in Paso Robles. Places where people gather, like restaurants, can be hotpots for the virus to quickly spread.

“If you think about buffet lines and the high touch items everyone is coming into contact with in those settings, that’s why it can lead to mass spread,” Burmester said.

Burmester said this is why it’s especially important for workers in settings like restaurants to stay home if they feel unwell.

Norovirus symptoms are similar to the stomach flu; but what’s different is you get sick and recover much faster.

“What we're typically looking at with norovirus is a really quick onset of vomiting in particular and diarrhea,” Burmester said.

Symptoms start to appear 24 to 48 hours after exposure and can last for 1 to 3 days.

Dr. Brian Wilson is the Owner of Med Stop Urgent Care Center in San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Plaza.

He confirms they have seen patients recently infected with norovirus; but he said in most cases, medical care isn’t necessary and the infection usually clears up on its own.

“If it's high fever, get seen; if it's bloody diarrhea, get seen; if it's significant abdominal pain, get seen; but otherwise most people can ride this out,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the best way you can protect yourself from norovirus infection is by thoroughly washing your hands.

“Standard hand sanitizers will not kill this virus, and it is very vigorous,” Wilson said. “So, hand washing is the answer.”

The SLO County Public Health Department said they’re closely monitoring the affected Paso Robles restaurant.