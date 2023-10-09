Tarantulas roam SLO County for mating season

People all across San Luis Obispo County, especially in inland areas, might notice tarantulas roaming around.

David Headrick is a professor of Entomology and Pest Management at Cal Poly,

“They will find a female burrow, attempt to mate with her, and again, it's a dangerous proposition for the male because the female will try to eat him," Headrick said. "And so if things aren't going well, he could end up lunch."

The California Brown tarantula's mating season extends into mid-October. This happens now so that when their babies hatch in the winter, the wet soil from the rains makes it easier for them to dig their own burrows to live in.

Headrick said tarantulas are typically nocturnal, but you might spot them out and about during the day more often.

“They’re easily identifiable; it will be the largest spider you've ever seen," Headrick said. "They will be dark brown to a charcoal gray."

They’re usually calm and slow-moving but may bite or release irritating hairs if provoked.

If you see one, Headrick said it’s best to leave it alone.

“It's a male looking for a female, and we should avoid disrupting that process as much as possible,” Headrick said.

He said it’s rare for tarantulas to show up in homes, but if one finds its way in, you can use a cup to safely catch it and then release it outside.