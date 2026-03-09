American Red Cross to offer free A1C testing in March

New data collected by the American Red Cross revealed that 1 in 5 blood donors have elevated A1C levels, which can be an indicator of prediabetes or diabetes. This data represents over 900,000 blood donors from across the country, according to Taylor Poisall, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Central California.

During the month of March, blood donors through the American Red Cross will receive a free A1C test and a $15 Amazon gift card.

“This is just a very helpful tool for people to know more about their health, and be able to take action,” Poisall said. “With this information, they’re able to work with their healthcare providers and make positive actions for change with their health.”

Those who are interested in donating can visit the Red Cross website and enter their zipcode to find the closest blood donation center.

“It’s one way that we’re celebrating the people who help save lives across the country, and here in our community,” Poisall said.

The free A1C testing falls during Red Cross Month, an annual celebration of the organization and its volunteers, partners, and donors. Currently, the nation is recovering from a severe blood supply shortage, according to Poisall.

Poisall said that due to severe winter weather, more than 20,000 blood donations have gone uncollected since the beginning of 2026.

“For us here in California, where we are experiencing great weather, one way that we can help boost the national blood supply is by showing up to donate blood,” Poisall said. “It’s one way we get to serve our communities, but also the United States.”

According to the Red Cross, donors do not have to fast beforehand, and those with diabetes or prediabetes are eligible to donate.

The results of A1C screenings should be available online or on the Red Cross blood donor app within one to two weeks.

