Health
Coronavirus information from KCBX News
KCBX News aims to provide our audience with the latest local and regional information and updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19. We will update this post as new information becomes available.Click on the link in the county name to find important public health resources in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.Click HERE to view a COVID-19 case map of San Luis Obispo County.CLICK HERE TO SEE A TIMELINE ARCHIVE OF EARLIER CORONAVIRUS-RELATED INFORMATION.

First case of Delta COVID-19 variant identified in SLO County

KCBX | By Lauren Walike
Published June 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM PDT
screen_shot_2021-06-29_at_2.34.54_pm.png
Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States are still effective against severe impacts of COVID-19 – including the Delta variant.";

San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced June 29 that the County Public Health laboratory identified the first local case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and appears to spread more easily and more quickly than earlier strains, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

County Public Health Officer Doctor Penny Borenstein said the Delta variant has been spreading throughout the world.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease: get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask,” Borenstein said in a news release.

The CDC labelled Delta as a variant of concern on June 15. The CDC considers a variant to be of “concern” when there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the CDC, the three vaccines being administered in the United States, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are still effective against severe impacts of COVID-19 – including the Delta variant.

For more information and updates on variants in San Luis Obispo County, visit the County Public Health website.

COVID-19Delta variantSan Luis Obispo County Public Health Agency
Lauren Walike
Lauren Walike joined KCBX as its news manager in February 2021. In addition to her KCBX work, Lauren also serves as news director for KCPR-FM, Cal Poly’s student-run radio station, and digital director of Mustang Media Group, Cal Poly’s student-run news organization. She will graduate from Cal Poly’s Honors Program in June 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism with minors in Integrated Marketing Communications and Media Arts, Society and Technology.
See stories by Lauren Walike
