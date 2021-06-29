First case of Delta COVID-19 variant identified in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced June 29 that the County Public Health laboratory identified the first local case of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and appears to spread more easily and more quickly than earlier strains, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

County Public Health Officer Doctor Penny Borenstein said the Delta variant has been spreading throughout the world.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease: get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask,” Borenstein said in a news release.

The CDC labelled Delta as a variant of concern on June 15. The CDC considers a variant to be of “concern” when there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the CDC, the three vaccines being administered in the United States, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are still effective against severe impacts of COVID-19 – including the Delta variant.

For more information and updates on variants in San Luis Obispo County, visit the County Public Health website.