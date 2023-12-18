SLO County officials redeclare shelter crisis for region

In response to a shortage of emergency housing, San Luis Obispo County officials have decided to renew its shelter crisis declaration.

Originally set to expire this month, the Board of Supervisors voted to extend the declaration for an additional year during a public meeting last week.

“The homeless crisis is certainly not over — it's only going to get worse,” Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said at the meeting.

The shelter crisis declaration grants the county the authority to bypass certain local and state laws, making it easier to build and operate more emergency shelters.

According to the county's 2022 Point-In-Time Count, 1,448 individuals are currently experiencing homelessness in the region.

Of these people, 258 are residing in emergency shelters, 594 in tents, 370 in vehicles, 187 on the street, and 34 in transitional housing.

“The number of people coming into homeless services far exceeds the number of beds,” Homeless Services Division Administrative Manager Laurel Weir said.

Weir explained the crisis ordinance has already helped the county expand its shelter services. It helped expedite the approval of the Grover Beach Cabins for Change project.

The facility consists of 20 cabins for single individuals or couples seeking temporary housing while they work towards securing permanent accommodations.

Weir reported the program has placed 70% of its residents into permanent housing.

Looking ahead, San Luis Obispo County is gearing up for its next Point-in-Time Count scheduled for January 23. The county is seeking about 250 volunteers to help collect survey data.

Interested volunteers can sign up until January 12 to attend the last available training.