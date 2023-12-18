© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County officials redeclare shelter crisis for region

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST
Homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo County.
Photo by Angel Russell.
An encampment in San Luis Obispo County. According to the County's 2022 Point-in-Time Count, about 600 people live in tents in the region.

In response to a shortage of emergency housing, San Luis Obispo County officials have decided to renew its shelter crisis declaration.

Originally set to expire this month, the Board of Supervisors voted to extend the declaration for an additional year during a public meeting last week.

“The homeless crisis is certainly not over — it's only going to get worse,” Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said at the meeting.

The shelter crisis declaration grants the county the authority to bypass certain local and state laws, making it easier to build and operate more emergency shelters.

According to the county's 2022 Point-In-Time Count, 1,448 individuals are currently experiencing homelessness in the region.

Of these people, 258 are residing in emergency shelters, 594 in tents, 370 in vehicles, 187 on the street, and 34 in transitional housing.

“The number of people coming into homeless services far exceeds the number of beds,” Homeless Services Division Administrative Manager Laurel Weir said.

Weir explained the crisis ordinance has already helped the county expand its shelter services. It helped expedite the approval of the Grover Beach Cabins for Change project.

The facility consists of 20 cabins for single individuals or couples seeking temporary housing while they work towards securing permanent accommodations.

Weir reported the program has placed 70% of its residents into permanent housing.

Looking ahead, San Luis Obispo County is gearing up for its next Point-in-Time Count scheduled for January 23. The county is seeking about 250 volunteers to help collect survey data.

Interested volunteers can sign up until January 12 to attend the last available training.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development housing crisisHomeless shelterSan Luis Obispo Board of Supervisorshomeless services
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More