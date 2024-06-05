© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Nipomo community members sue SLO County over Dana Reserve housing project

KCBX | By Yalina Harris
Published June 5, 2024 at 10:09 AM PDT
SLO County Supervisors listen as Nick Tompkins from NKT Commercial presents his plan to develop around 1,400 housing units in Nipomo. The project includes housing for all income levels and was approved in a 3-2 vote.
Photo by Beth Thornton
SLO County Supervisors listen as Nick Tompkins from NKT Commercial presents his plan to develop around 1,400 housing units in Nipomo. The project includes housing for all income levels and was approved in a 3-2 vote.

Two San Luis Obispo county nonprofit groups have filed a lawsuit against the County this week, following the controversial approval of the Dana Reserve housing project.

The Nipomo Action Committee and the California Native Plant Society are challenging the April Board of Supervisors’ approval of the 288-acre housing project.

The groups allege multiple environmental impacts that would violate the California Environmental Quality Act.

NAC member Herb Kandel said the plan additionally should not have been approved because it’s not really an affordable housing project— only 30% of the units would be affordable.

“The other 70% are luxury housing that don’t fulfill any of those needs, and the trade-off of impact-to-benefit is just not right,” Kandel said.

The County told KCBX it will defend the Board of Supervisors’ decision and would not further comment on pending litigation.
Yalina Harris
KCBX intern, Yalina Harris is currently working towards earning her Journalism degree at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Yalina was previously managing editor for the Cuesta student paper. In her free time she enjoys hiking, reading, and hanging out at the beach.
