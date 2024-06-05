Nipomo community members sue SLO County over Dana Reserve housing project

Two San Luis Obispo county nonprofit groups have filed a lawsuit against the County this week, following the controversial approval of the Dana Reserve housing project.

The Nipomo Action Committee and the California Native Plant Society are challenging the April Board of Supervisors’ approval of the 288-acre housing project.

The groups allege multiple environmental impacts that would violate the California Environmental Quality Act.

NAC member Herb Kandel said the plan additionally should not have been approved because it’s not really an affordable housing project— only 30% of the units would be affordable.

“The other 70% are luxury housing that don’t fulfill any of those needs, and the trade-off of impact-to-benefit is just not right,” Kandel said.

The County told KCBX it will defend the Board of Supervisors’ decision and would not further comment on pending litigation.