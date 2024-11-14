New report finds SLO among most expensive nation-wide for cities of comparable size

You don’t need to tell San Luis Obispo residents that rents are high, but a new report finds that they are among the most expensive in the entire country for cities of comparable size.

The research company Construction Coverage used data from the US Department of Housing and Development and the US Census bureau to calculate median monthly rents across different locations.

San Luis Obispo placed sixth in the Small Cities category, with an average monthly rent of more than $2400.

Santa Cruz-Watsonville had the unfortunate distinction of topping the list for small cities, with an average monthly rent of over $4,000 or close to $50,000 a year.

Salinas was the most expensive midsize city, with a median rent above $3300 and San Jose was the most expensive big city.

Overall, the report found that 11 out of the 12 most expensive rental markets in the country are in California.