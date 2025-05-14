$14m Traffic Way Bridge replacement project begins in Arroyo Grande

A $14 million infrastructure project to replace the Traffic Way Bridge in Arroyo Grande is underway.

The bridge, built in 1932, is a major route through the city. It carries more than 11,000 vehicles over Arroyo Grande Creek each day.

This week, crews have started dismantling the bridge to make way for a new one.

Arroyo Grande City Engineer Shannon Sweeney said the replacement is necessary to keep commuters safe.

“Some failures of the bridge were identified, including falling of the concrete, some erosion around the base of the piers and some bearing limitations, and so it was recommended that the bridge be replaced,” Sweeney said.

A major detour begins Monday at 7 a.m. and runs through the end of November, when the project is set to wrap up.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted to Bridge Street, which will temporarily operate as a two-lane northbound road. The bridge will be completely removed in June.

Nearly 90% of the project is funded by the California Highway Bridge Program.