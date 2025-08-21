New Wildlife Care center breaks ground in SLO

A new Pacific Wildlife Care center has recently broken ground in the City of San Luis Obispo. The new center aims to replace a smaller, outdated facility in Morro Bay.

Construction of the new $8.4 million-dollar facility began on August 18, and is being built on 10-acres along Buckley Road.

Pacific Wildlife Care staff said the new facility will have more space for indoor and outdoor enclosures and will also be able to provide more services than the previous facility in Morro Bay.

Kristin Howland, executive director of Pacific Wildlife Care, said it was time for the center to move to a new, more permanent home that could support the more than 3,000 animals they serve per year.

“We knew that we were going to have to leave that space eventually. So again, it's just kind of aligned,” said Howland.

According to Howland, Pacific Wildlife Care was able to purchase the land and also pay for construction through large donations.

She says the new center is anticipated to be completed in 15 to 16 months.