Job Opening: Operations Director

Position title: Operations Director

Reports to General Manager

Status: Full-time

Classification: Exempt

Effective date: ASAP

Supervises: Operations staff, various volunteers and other staff as needed.

Deadline to apply: October 29, 2026, 5:00 PM PT Location: San Luis Obispo, CA (on-site)

Salary range: $68,000 - $75,000 commensurate with experience.

Founded in 1975, KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by professional staff and community volunteers. KCBX is a cultural resource that exists to enlighten and enrich the quality of life for our listeners and users, especially on the Central Coast of California. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and the southern portion of Monterey Counties and online at kcbx.org.

KCBX is seeking an Operations Director to oversee the daily operation of its broadcast and streaming services. As the Operations Director, you’ll own the technical and regulatory side of the broadcast day and serve as the station's Chief Operator — covering ground that larger stations divide among several people. You keep the broadcast day accurate, technically clean, and compliant with FCC requirements; you execute programming; and you provide technical instruction and IT support to staff and volunteers.

This is the position that diagnoses a failure at 5:45 a.m., tells station leadership what a proposed schedule change will actually take, and keeps the systems running reliably enough that no one has to think about them.

Primary Responsibilities



Daily broadcast operations. Ensure that programming airs accurately and at appropriate technical quality across FM, HD, and streaming, including network carriage, local breaks, and operational continuity through holidays, emergencies, and pledge drives.

Ensure that programming airs accurately and at appropriate technical quality across FM, HD, and streaming, including network carriage, local breaks, and operational continuity through holidays, emergencies, and pledge drives. Automation administration. Serve as principal operator and troubleshooter for the ENCO DAD system, building and maintaining the clocks, and schedules.

Serve as principal operator and troubleshooter for the ENCO DAD system, building and maintaining the clocks, and schedules. FCC compliance and recordkeeping. Serve as Chief Operator, with responsibility for EAS testing and logs, required cybersecurity controls, and the station's operational records.

Serve as Chief Operator, with responsibility for EAS testing and logs, required cybersecurity controls, and the station's operational records. Traffic and continuity. Manage the scheduling, airing, reconciliation, and documentation of programs, underwriting credits, promotional announcements, and station messaging in coordination with the development team. Technical instruction and documentation. Train all on-air staff and volunteers in the operation of the consoles, studios, and production tools; maintain current operating procedures and documentation; and cross-train staff so essential functions continue during absences.

Manage the scheduling, airing, reconciliation, and documentation of programs, underwriting credits, promotional announcements, and station messaging in coordination with the development team. Technical instruction and documentation. Train all on-air staff and volunteers in the operation of the consoles, studios, and production tools; maintain current operating procedures and documentation; and cross-train staff so essential functions continue during absences. Production support. Produce station imaging, promotional spots, and fundraising elements, and provide technical support for local programming, remote broadcasts, and on-air fund drives.

Produce station imaging, promotional spots, and fundraising elements, and provide technical support for local programming, remote broadcasts, and on-air fund drives. Additional station operational support. Serve as a fill-in on-air host, the in-house technology lead, station safety officer, and provide facilities support.

Required Qualifications



Three or more years in radio operations, traffic, production, or a closely related role, with direct responsibility for keeping a station running.

Hands-on automation experience at the configuration level — ENCO, WideOrbit, Zetta, Rivendell, or comparable. What matters is that you have built and repaired schedules, not only operated them.

Working knowledge of FCC rules for non-commercial stations, including EAS, the public file, underwriting identification, and sponsorship identification.

Digital audio production and multi-track editing skill.

The patience to teach console and studio operation to people of every technical comfort level, volunteers included, and ability to operate a broadcast board, with sufficient experience to troubleshoot for staff operators.

Independent judgment to diagnose and resolve problems.

Availability to work early mornings, weekends, holidays, and occasional off-hours for transmitter and other technical emergencies.

A degree in broadcasting, communications, or a related field, or five years of demonstrable equivalent professional experience.

Preferred Qualifications

Public radio experience and familiarity with Content Depot and PRX. Prior service as Chief Operator. Comfort with transmitter-site coordination, STLs, and remote broadcasts. Music licensing and metadata knowledge. Experience in producing for on-air fund drives Experience with Grove, the NPR website platform.

How to Apply

Send a cover letter, resume, supporting documentation and salary expectations to: Chris McBride, Assistant General Manager at chris@kcbx.org, with the subject line: Operations Director.

Equal Employment Opportunity

KCBX, Inc provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals. We do so without regard to any classification or characteristic protected by law.