With thousands of Central Coast residents without health insurance, Covered CA urges enrollment

Open enrollment for the nation’s largest state-run health insurance marketplace, Covered California, began Monday and runs through the end of January.

Covered California sells individual health insurance plans to people who can’t get coverage through their job, but many Californians still aren’t signing up for health insurance.

“There’s 1.1 million Californians uninsured, who are eligible for financial help," said Executive Director for Covered California Peter Lee. "Those are the people we want to get to, so they don’t sit on the sideline thinking they just can’t afford healthcare.”

Lee said of that 1.1 million, 73,000 Central Coast residents don’t have health insurance. He said most of those people could take advantage of discounts on monthly premiums.

“Because of the America Rescue plan, new financial help is available through covered CA," Lee said. "That means that 70 percent of those who will sign up through us can get coverage for zero dollar premium, others might pay under $100.”

Lee said people who don’t sign up for health insurance are rolling the dice.

He said especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, bills for those uninsured who end up in the hospital needing care for complications from the virus have been seeing bills nearing $40,000.

“Everyone knows someone who has been to the hospital and ended up with a $20,000 bill," Lee said. "You don’t want a Christmas present of a visit to the hospital that you’re going to have a big bill for.”

If you’re uninsured and interested in getting coverage, Lee said one way to sign up is online.

It’ll ask for your name, zip code, and how much money you make.

Lee says even families who earn more than $100,000 a year can be eligible for financial help during this enrollment period.

“Some people are just scared it's too complicated, and it is complicated," Lee said. "Finding a local community clinic or navigator to help you enroll, there is no shame in asking questions, there are people that can help you.”

The deadline to enroll is January 31st. For more information go to coveredca.com.

