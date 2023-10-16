Paula Poundstone chats about COVID, Cats and Crumhorns in advance of Clark Center show

Click the "Listen" button to hear it! Comedian Paula Poundstone and KCBX Program Director Marisa Waddell chatted ahead of Poundstone's show at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on Friday, October 20, 2023. Poundstone reflected on her recent bout with COVID-19 and how having pets kept her in shape in spite of the illness; on her podcast, "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone," and how she picks the show's "house band," which recently included a crumhorn player; and on cults...among other things.