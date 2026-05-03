David Harrington, the artistic director, founder, and violinist of the Kronos Quartet.
Classical Showcase host Sal España talks with David Harrington, the artistic director, founder, and violinist of the Kronos Quartet. They chat about the quartet’s 52-year history championing contemporary music, their newest release Glorious Mahalia, and their upcoming UCSB performance premiering their latest multimedia work "Three Bones" exploring the histories of Indigenous, Gullah-Geechee [GUH-lah GEE-chee], and Chinese American communities in the United States.