Classical Showcase host Sal España talks with David Harrington, the artistic director, founder, and violinist of the Kronos Quartet. They chat about the quartet’s 52-year history championing contemporary music, their newest release Glorious Mahalia, and their upcoming UCSB performance premiering their latest multimedia work "Three Bones" exploring the histories of Indigenous, Gullah-Geechee [GUH-lah GEE-chee], and Chinese American communities in the United States.