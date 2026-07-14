Get an overview of Festival Mozaic's 2026 San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival running July 15 through August 1

The 2026 San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival presented by Festival Mozaic starts July 15 at venues throughout the Central Coast. It’s more than two weeks of music, film, food, spoken word, and educational events, featuring Violinist, Conductor, and Artistic Director Scott Yoo along with other musicians from around the world. Marisa Waddell talks with Festival Mozaic Executive Director Lloyd Tanner about what to expect this summer.