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Get an overview of Festival Mozaic's 2026 San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival running July 15 through August 1

KCBX | By Marisa Waddell
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:39 PM PDT
Festival Mozaic musicians perform at Cuesta College in 2025
Brian P. Lawler/Brian P. Lawler, Festival Mozaic
Festival Mozaic musicians perform at Cuesta College in 2025

The 2026 San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival presented by Festival Mozaic starts July 15 at venues throughout the Central Coast. It’s more than two weeks of music, film, food, spoken word, and educational events, featuring Violinist, Conductor, and Artistic Director Scott Yoo along with other musicians from around the world. Marisa Waddell talks with Festival Mozaic Executive Director Lloyd Tanner about what to expect this summer.
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KCBX Stories Festival MozaicClassical MusicMusic Festival
Marisa Waddell
As director of programming and content, Marisa Waddell coordinates the radio programming on KCBX and KCBX HD2 and leads efforts to develop content on the KCBX website and other digital platforms.  She manages the KCBX on-air staff, volunteer program hosts, and contributors. Marisa spearheaded the formation of KCBX News and managed the newsroom staff from 2014 to 2024. Marisa also hosts the Americana music program The Road Home, (Thurs. 6:30-8:00 p.m.) and contributes interviews and stories to the weekly KCBX radio magazine Issues and Ideas and to KCBX News.
See stories by Marisa Waddell