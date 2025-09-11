The Arroyo Grande City Council postpones plans to change two tennis courts into multi-use courts after community debate

The Arroyo Grande City Council was divided between approving a plan that would convert two tennis courts into multi-use courts that would allow both tennis and pickleball.

After a split decision, the council voted to defer the plan and wait until survey data and community input is reviewed.

The change was proposed as part of the city’s Soto Sports Complex Masterplan , which is aimed at upgrading the Sports Complex.

But the item of greatest interest, as part of the masterplan, was the discussion of pickleball players taking over the existing tennis courts.

Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Russom says with the overwhelming concerns from the tennis and pickleball community, she did not feel ready to make a decision.

“I came in thinking doesn't it make sense to just try it out temporarily, and what I learned tonight was nope, that doesn't make sense. It makes sense to one group but not the other and I'm not willing right now to favor one group over the other,” said Russom.

Russom says some may be upset about the council’s decision, but she hopes with survey data and more community input, the council will make a final decision that benefits both groups.