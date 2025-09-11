© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
The Arroyo Grande City Council postpones plans to change two tennis courts into multi-use courts after community debate

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Instagram: @arroyograndecity

The Arroyo Grande City Council was divided between approving a plan that would convert two tennis courts into multi-use courts that would allow both tennis and pickleball.

After a split decision, the council voted to defer the plan and wait until survey data and community input is reviewed.

The change was proposed as part of the city’s Soto Sports Complex Masterplan, which is aimed at upgrading the Sports Complex.

But the item of greatest interest, as part of the masterplan, was the discussion of pickleball players taking over the existing tennis courts.

Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Russom says with the overwhelming concerns from the tennis and pickleball community, she did not feel ready to make a decision.

“I came in thinking doesn't it make sense to just try it out temporarily, and what I learned tonight was nope, that doesn't make sense. It makes sense to one group but not the other and I'm not willing right now to favor one group over the other,” said Russom.

Russom says some may be upset about the council’s decision, but she hopes with survey data and more community input, the council will make a final decision that benefits both groups.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
