© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UnitedHealthcare names new CEO after Brian Thompson's killing

By Maria Aspan
Published January 24, 2025 at 1:47 PM PST
UnitedHealthCare named Tim Noel, a company executive, as its next CEO. The previous top executive, Brian Thompson, was shot on a New York City street in early December. Shown here is a general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters in Minneonka, Minn., on Dec. 4, 2024.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
UnitedHealthCare named Tim Noel, a company executive, as its next CEO. The previous top executive, Brian Thompson, was shot on a New York City street in early December. Shown here is a general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters in Minneonka, Minn., on Dec. 4, 2024.

UnitedHealthcare has a new CEO, weeks after its former chief executive was killed.

The largest U.S. health insurer on Thursday said Tim Noel, a company executive, will be its next CEO. Noel will fill the role most recently held by Brian Thompson, who was shot on a New York City street in early December.

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, has been apprehended and charged in the killing.

Thompson's killing sparked a national outcry over the U.S. health care system, including its denied claims and high costs. The country has the most expensive health care in the world.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, is one of the largest companies in the world, and touches on almost every aspect of how Americans access care.

"The health system needs to function better," Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group's CEO, told investors last week. He added that his company's mission "is to improve this system for everybody and help people live healthier lives."

Noel joined UnitedHealth in 2007, and most recently oversaw UnitedHealthcare's Medicare and retirement business.

He "brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners," the company said in an emailed statement.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Top News
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.