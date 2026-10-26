Jay-Z picks himself to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — The man who has helped produce the Super Bowl halftime show is stepping into the spotlight: Jay-Z will headline the show himself.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Monday night that Jay-Z will be the featured performer for the halftime festivities on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he had one request when the league first reached an agreement with Roc Nation: that Jay-Z take the stage himself "whenever the moment felt right to him."

"From 'Reasonable Doubt' to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey," Jay-Z said in a statement. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

After days of speculation, Jay-Z is set to return to the stadium where he closed his celebration of the 30th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt," the mogul's 1996 debut album. The concerts included three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium and sold-out performances in London and Paris ahead of a stop at SoFi Stadium over the weekend.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to advise on and help produce the league's entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show. At the time, Jay-Z said he had told Goodell, "If this is about me performing at the Super Bowl, then we can just end this conversation now."

Seven years later, Jay-Z is ready to perform after all.

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, has won 25 Grammy Awards and received 89 nominations, the second-most in history behind his wife, Beyoncé — who has performed at two Super Bowls. His catalog also includes the albums "The Blueprint" and "The Black Album," and hit songs such as "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)," "99 Problems" and "Empire State of Mind," his collaboration with Alicia Keys.

Last year, "Reasonable Doubt" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

His recent concerts brought out a rotating cast of guests. At SoFi Stadium, his daughter Blue Ivy played piano on "The Story of O.J." and "Dead Presidents," while Scarface, John Legend and DJ Khaled joined him on opening night. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Too $hort appeared during Saturday's finale.

Earlier in the run, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Eminem and Nas were among the guests at Yankee Stadium.

Jay-Z has built a career as an executive and entrepreneur. The Brooklyn rapper co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and founded Roc Nation in 2008, building it into an entertainment company that works with artists and athletes.

Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. He is also a four-time Emmy winner.

Roc Nation will executive produce the halftime show, with Hamish Hamilton directing.

The halftime show has collected Emmys in recent years. Bad Bunny's performance in February won a record seven, including best variety special (live), while Kendrick Lamar's show last year won for music direction.

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