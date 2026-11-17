Updated November 17, 2026 at 3:38 AM PST

A Ukrainian drone and missile attack prepared over several weeks struck a vital Russian rail and road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, in a stunning blow after nearly five years of war.

Zelenskyy portrayed the "unprecedented" operation on the Kerch Bridge as a masterstroke, as Ukrainian forces gradually wore down Russian air defenses before bombarding the prized target with missiles and drones overnight.

He didn't detail the damage but unconfirmed media reports said that a span of the bridge collapsed in the attack, in what would be an embarrassing setback for Moscow.

The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that traffic across the bridge has been halted and urged people "to refrain from trips in the direction of the bridge." He didn't mention any damage.

The Kerch Bridge is a crucial link in moving military and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea and to support troops on the front line. The construction of the bridge, a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014, was inflammatory for Ukrainians.

Moscow's forces, meanwhile, fired ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, hitting two of the Ukrainian capital's main bridges and killing at least two people.

A recent escalation in aerial attacks came as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to talk about the war in Ukraine during his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week.

Missiles delivered the final blow in the 7-stage operation

The Kerch Bridge attack was the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes over seven stages of the operation, Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukrainian forces knocked out defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets before launching Monday night's final attack, he said.

Domestically developed long-range drones struck the bridge's road section during the night while Ukraine's Neptune missiles and other drones aimed at the rail section, he said. Flamingo precision-guided missiles delivered the final blow, he said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said that the bridge was attacked by drones on both days and sustained damage. It didn't elaborate on the extent of the damage.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia has battered Ukrainian infrastructure, especially the power grid, every day.

"We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation — and every proposal has been met with loud rejection," he said.

Russian air defenses downed 1,441 drones during a second straight night of major Ukrainian attacks, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, Russia said that it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in the highest number of interceptions it had reported so far during the war.

Ukraine also attacks industrial areas deep inside Russia

Elsewhere, authorities in Bashkortostan, a Russian region in the south of Russia's Ural Mountains, said that defenses repelled a "massive" drone attack on industrial zones of the cities of Ufa and Salavat. All plants there worked as usual, and no critical damage has been inflicted on them, officials said.

Independent news outlet Astra, however, reported a huge fire at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining and petrochemical complex, located nearly 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of the Ukrainian border. The complex has been attacked a number of times before.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that around 800 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight. Most were downed far away, and 321 were shot down as they approached the Russian capital.

Russia hits bridges in Ukraine's capital

Experts are inspecting Kyiv's North and South bridges, damaged in a Russian ballistic missile attack, to assess the extent of the destruction, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday morning.

Both were closed to traffic.

Russian attacks damaged other infrastructure and started fires in four districts of the Ukrainian capital, officials said, as Moscow continues its campaign to make life difficult for Ukrainian civilians.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces overnight carried out a major strike using land- and air-based precision weapons and drones on Ukraine's military industrial facilities, energy, transport and port infrastructure, as well as vessels used for Ukraine's armed forces.

Russian forces launched a combined attack on industrial facilities in three districts of the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people and wounding 18 others and leaving a large number of consumers in the region without power, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The possibility of more talks

Meanwhile, the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners held a working video call on Monday, during which they discussed the results of recent talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the agenda for the next stage of negotiations, said Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

"We aligned our positions and our next joint steps," Umerov said on Telegram following the conversation.

On the European side, representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, NATO and the European Commission joined the conversation.

The United States was represented by envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. forces in Europe, Umerov said.

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