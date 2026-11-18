The highest-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee sent document preservation letters to over a dozen of President Trump's allies and family members, laying the groundwork for incoming investigations come January.

"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," said Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to become the chair of the committee. "These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning."

The California Democrat's targets fall into four broad categories: "Trump family corruption, corporate corruption, DHS misconduct, and the White House Epstein cover-up."

"Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President's family richer," many of the letters read.

The Trump administration has previously rejected accusations of misconduct and has warned Garcia that overly zealous investigations could constitute a crime — a claim legal experts have broadly pushed back against, citing Congress' oversight authorities.

In a letter dated Nov. 9, White House Counsel Will Scharf told Garcia the administration was "monitoring" the speech of Democrats in Congress as they mapped out investigative targets into the Trump administration. The letter warned that efforts by Democrats to investigate the administration "may cross the line into blatant criminality."

"As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement on Wednesday in response to Garcia's letters. "If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people."

Here's a closer look at the letters Garcia sent:

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