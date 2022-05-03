See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak

Thousands of people protested across the country after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that shows a majority of the justices ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion. Justices can change their votes before a final decision

NPR member station photographers shared what they saw across the U.S. Here are the scenes.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW <strong>Seattle</strong>: Jackie Jacobs holds her head in her hands before the start of a pro-choice rally.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW <strong>Seattle</strong>: A crowd gathered during a pro-choice rally and press conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW <strong>Seattle</strong>: Michael Behr, left, attends a rally to defend Roe v. Wade

/ Emily Cureton/OPB / Emily Cureton/OPB <strong>Bend</strong>: Rachel Brodeur, a member of the Tlingit Tribe, told a crowd that federal services already severely limit access to abortion care for Native Americans: "While we have this momentum while we are talking about this, can you please bring us with you?" she said.

/ Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB / Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB <strong>Portland</strong>: Hundreds marched through downtown.

/ Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB / Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB <strong>Portland</strong>: Danielle LaSusa, left, and her daughter Kaia, 6, at a rally in support of abortion rights. "I want her to live in a world where she can have safe access to health care," says LaSusa.

/ Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB / Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB <strong>Portland</strong>: Emma Giometti, 19, at an emergency protest held at Portland State University.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Protesters begin marching down Park Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.

Andrew Nixon / CapRadio / CapRadio <strong>SACRAMENTO</strong>: Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in response to the leaked Supreme Court brief in which a majority of justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade.

Hart W. Van Denburg / CPR News/Denverite / CPR News/Denverite <strong>DENVER</strong>: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol.

Meredith Nierman / WGBH / WGBH <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Thousands of protesters gathered at the Massachusetts State House.

Meredith Nierman / WGBH / WGBH <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Brandeis University Students Gabriella Fine, left, and Maia Lefferman, right, were two of thousands of protesters who gathered and marched in support of reproductive rights.

Meredith Nierman / WGBH / WGBH <strong>BOSTON</strong>: A man dining in a restaurant gives a thumbs-up to protesters who marched in support of reproductive rights.

Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media / Houston Public Media <strong>HOUSTON</strong>: Hundreds gathered at Houston City Hall and marched to the federal courthouse.

Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media / Houston Public Media <strong>HOUSTON</strong>: Debora Evans holds up a sign that reads "I Will Vote" in front of city hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio <strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Erin Barry, 28, of Maplewood, looks out to a crowd advocating for abortion rights on Tuesday at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio <strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Hundreds of demonstrators listen to Rep. Cori Bush as she talks about abortion rights during a demonstration at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio <strong>ST. LOUIS:</strong> Ericka Murphy, of Eureka, attends a demonstration rallying for abortion rights while dressed in a Handmade's Tale costume at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Mark Mirko / CT Public / CT Public <strong>HARTFORD</strong>: Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR <strong>BOSTON:</strong> A protester with the words, 'MY BODY, MY CHOICE' written on the palms of her hands at the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Kha Dickerman, left, joined thousands of others to rally to defend abortion rights at the Massachusetts State House.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR <strong>BOSTON:</strong> A protester chants through a megaphone as thousands of protesters march down Stuart Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally.