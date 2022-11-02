© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
NPR Top News

The Houston Astros pitchers make history and record a World Series no-hitter

By Tom Goldman
Published November 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM PDT
Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Al Bello
/
Getty Images
Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Houston Astros evened up the World Series in memorable fashion on Wednesday as the team's pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was only the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the first combined no-hitter in Major League Baseball postseason history.

Pitcher Cristian Javier started the game for the Astros, which tied the series 2-2 with the win. Javier pitched the first six innings, joining the New York Yankees' Don Larsen as the only pitchers in World Series history to finish a game with no hits allowed in six or more innings pitched. Larsen pitched the only perfect game in the World Series in 1956.

A trio of relievers finished the game for Javier and Houston. In total, Javier recorded 18 outs from 97 pitches on Wednesday.

Houston came into Game Four of the Series needing to slow down a scorching Philadelphia offense that smacked five home runs in a 7-0 thumping in Game Three.

On Wednesday night, Houston's pitchers brought that offense to a screeching halt. For Javier, 70 of his 97 pitches were fastballs that blew past Phillies batters. Houston catcher Christian Vasquez told Fox Sports that Javier's pitches were the best fastballs he had seen.

Javier, 25 and a native of the Dominican Republic, becomes the first pitcher ever to start multiple combined no-hitters within a career. On June 25 in Yankee Stadium, Javier threw 115 pitches and recorded 21 outs.

Game Five of the Series is Thursday night in Philadelphia. Wednesday's win by the Astros ensures the fall classic returns to Houston.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
