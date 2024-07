Aidan Dillon is currently interning at KCBX, assisting with reporting through photo and video, while working towards earning his bachelor's degree in journalism at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. At Cal Poly, Aidan has gotten involved with the university's radio station, KCPR 91.3 FM, as the photo editor, an on-air disc jockey and a news reporter. In his free time, Aidan enjoys surfing, playing guitar and bass and shooting photos at concerts.